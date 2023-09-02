Sen. Moore: Lawmakers must do THIS to Stop Trump Persecution in GA

The Georgia legislature has an obligation to investigate and defund the rogue prosecutor persecuting President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates by calling an emergency special session, explained Georgia Senator Colton Moore (R) in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. This "constitutional crisis" with echoes of "Nazi Germany" has national implications and demands an urgent response from the legislature, he added. On a systemic level, Senator Moore, whose district includes about 200,000 constituents, said major changes such as reform of the grand jury process are needed.





