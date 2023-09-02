Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen. Moore: Lawmakers must do THIS to Stop Trump Persecution in GA
channel image
The New American
2230 Subscribers
32 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Georgia legislature has an obligation to investigate and defund the rogue prosecutor persecuting President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates by calling an emergency special session, explained Georgia Senator Colton Moore (R) in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. This "constitutional crisis" with echoes of "Nazi Germany" has national implications and demands an urgent response from the legislature, he added. On a systemic level, Senator Moore, whose district includes about 200,000 constituents, said major changes such as reform of the grand jury process are needed.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
trumppersecutionindictmentcolton moore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket