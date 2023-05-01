Journalism-ing Is Dead

New Media: Grasp The Impact
* Of course, if it reflects poorly on Dems — just change the meaning of the word!
* Gaslighting is key to the left.
* Censorship is everything to them.
* The whole tenet of free speech isn’t defending speech that you care about; it’s defending speech that you don’t like.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 1 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2lg652-the-jeffrey-epstein-scandal-explodes-ep.-2001-05012023.html
