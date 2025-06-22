RT News - June 22 2025 2PM GMT

June 22, 2025

rt.com





Iran says no to diplomacy amid aggression, after the US bombed several of its nuclear facilities. The US Defence Secretary insists that after bombing Iran Washington still doesn't want a war and is somehow seeking peace, as it is ready to defend its people and its allies. British PM Keir Starmer, who previously criticised Trump, now expresses support for the American leader and insists Tehran must still negotiate with Washington.





