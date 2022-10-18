With the general election just around the corner I wanted to encourage all of my brothers and sisters (who are citizens) to exercise their right to vote. I also wanted to offer a bit of insight into my voting process. And finally, I wanted to ask all of my brothers and sisters who value human life, to vote no on Governor Newsom’s Prop 1.
https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2022/general/pdf/complete-vig.pdf
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THIS-IS-MY-VOTING-PROCESS-VOTE-NO-ON-PROP-1-e1peh9p
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.