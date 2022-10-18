Create New Account
THIS IS MY VOTING PROCESS (VOTE NO ON PROP 1)
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Published a month ago

With the general election just around the corner I wanted to encourage all of my brothers and sisters (who are citizens) to exercise their right to vote. I also wanted to offer a bit of insight into my voting process. And finally, I wanted to ask all of my brothers and sisters who value human life, to vote no on Governor Newsom’s Prop 1. 


https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2022/general/pdf/complete-vig.pdf


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THIS-IS-MY-VOTING-PROCESS-VOTE-NO-ON-PROP-1-e1peh9p

Keywords
electionvotinggeneral

