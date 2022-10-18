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With the general election just around the corner I wanted to encourage all of my brothers and sisters (who are citizens) to exercise their right to vote. I also wanted to offer a bit of insight into my voting process. And finally, I wanted to ask all of my brothers and sisters who value human life, to vote no on Governor Newsom’s Prop 1.
https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2022/general/pdf/complete-vig.pdf
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THIS-IS-MY-VOTING-PROCESS-VOTE-NO-ON-PROP-1-e1peh9p