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GOVERNMENT PROMOTES THE COVID VAXX AS THE ONLY SOLUTION [2021-07-24] - TRUTHUNLIMITED11 (VIDEO)
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211 views • July 24, 2021
GOVERNMENT PROMOTES THE COVID VAXX AS THE ONLY SOLUTION [2021-07-24] - TRUTHUNLIMITED11 (VIDEO)
Why is the Globalist World Governments promoting Covid Vaxxes as the "ONLY SOLUTION"? They are not giving credit to NATURAL IMMUNITY which has ALWAYS BEEN THE BEST SOLUTION. They do not promote the medications Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine even though 1,000s of Medical Doctors state it is the PREFERRED METHOD OF TREATMENT THAT IS HIGHLY EFFECTIVE AND DOES "NO HARM". Why would anyone inject poisons into their body that has a very high rate of Adverse Reactions and DEATH, when humans have a 99.97% chance of living through COVID without any treatments whatsoever? Why are "ONLY" Covid Vaxxed people now catching Covid as well as the so-called Covid Variants, wasn't the purpose of the Covid Vaxx to prevent Covid? Unvaxxed people are the MOST HEALTHY on earth right now; they don't wear face masks, they don't social distance, they don't take PCR Tests, and they DEFINITELY don't take Covid Vaxxes! Why won't the COVIDIOTS start doing real research, and listen to the 1,000s of Medical Doctors that are telling them the TRUTH?
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TruthUnlimited11 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@truthunlimited11?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Why is the Globalist World Governments promoting Covid Vaxxes as the "ONLY SOLUTION"? They are not giving credit to NATURAL IMMUNITY which has ALWAYS BEEN THE BEST SOLUTION. They do not promote the medications Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine even though 1,000s of Medical Doctors state it is the PREFERRED METHOD OF TREATMENT THAT IS HIGHLY EFFECTIVE AND DOES "NO HARM". Why would anyone inject poisons into their body that has a very high rate of Adverse Reactions and DEATH, when humans have a 99.97% chance of living through COVID without any treatments whatsoever? Why are "ONLY" Covid Vaxxed people now catching Covid as well as the so-called Covid Variants, wasn't the purpose of the Covid Vaxx to prevent Covid? Unvaxxed people are the MOST HEALTHY on earth right now; they don't wear face masks, they don't social distance, they don't take PCR Tests, and they DEFINITELY don't take Covid Vaxxes! Why won't the COVIDIOTS start doing real research, and listen to the 1,000s of Medical Doctors that are telling them the TRUTH?
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
TruthUnlimited11 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@truthunlimited11?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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