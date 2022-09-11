15 HOUR EPSTEIN INTERVIEW! - Where's Steve Bannon's EXCLUSIVE Interview With Jeffrey Epstein?

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking clips from the trailer for Steve Bannon's film "The Monsters" featuring now allegedly "dead" global child abuser and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Steve Bannon did an incredible 15 hours of interview with Epstein which have never aired, outside of short clips.

As we learn more about the FBI covering up Epstein information, we MUST ask where this footage from April of 2019 went?

Bannon has said he believes Epstein was a government agent and spy. Gathering information for blackmail against politicians, celebrities and business leaders.

It is incredibly important for us to see this footage.





World Alternative Media

