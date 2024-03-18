Create New Account
The US lost 500.000 farms in one year?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
220 views
Published 16 hours ago

The US lost 500.000 farms in one year? If that isn’t a land grab I don’t know what is. Farmers are being liquidated little by little so Bill Gates and the WEF can starve you to death... you'd have to be pretty stupid to not see this as an act of war...


#nofarmersnofood


https://x.com/EvaVlaar/status/1769016105178177546?s=20

Keywords
no foodno farmersthe us lost 500000 farmsin one year

