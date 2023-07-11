Create New Account
The most TERRIFYING United Nations plan yet! Glenn previews our DARK FUTURE
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


July 10, 2023


The United Nations has a new plan that it's pushing called "Our Common Agenda." But Glenn isn't so sure this agenda is all that "common." Glenn reviews this plan's 12 commitments, including one that would effectively end free speech on the internet, and others that would create a "United Nations 2.0" program and boost ESG initiatives. But this isn't just an isolated idea, Glenn argues. It's right in line with the World Economic Forum's "Great Narrative," the topic of Glenn's newest book, "Dark Future." This plan would harness advanced technologies to shift the power structure in the West away from YOU and to the elites. But in order to stop it, we must first know what they're planning ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7euS3ILYF_E

globalistsuncontrolunited nationsglenn beckplanworld economic forumwefterrifyingthe westesgnew plangreat narrativeadvanced technologiesour common agendadark future12 commitmentsend free speechunited nations 2power to the elites

