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Central Bank Digital Currencies | Does This Pave the Way for the Mark of the Beast System / Social Credit Scores?
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Social Credit Score | Do Central Bank Digital Currencies & Digital IDs Pave the Way for the Mark of the Beast System / Social Credit Scores?

WATCH - Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains what CBDCs are and how they could benefit businesses and consumers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u8eZcPnWeU

What Are CBDCs? Central Bank Digital Currency - https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/central-bank-digital-currency-cbdc.asp

Central Bank Digital Currencies: How Freedom Dies! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ek09mI2QslM

Bank of England tells ministers to intervene on digital currency 'programming' - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/06/21/bank-england-tells-ministers-intervene-digital-currency-programming/

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

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mark of the beastclay clarkcentral bank digital currenciesthrivetime show
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