BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CrossTalk Jared Kushner NARCS on Trump! IRS Bonqueeshas Now Armed and Dangerous
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
697 views • August 12, 2022

Cross Talk News


Today on CrossTalk News Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke name the Rat who betrayed president Trump, and it turns out, its the son in law the president never wanted, Jared Kushner. They also detail the latest fed op to play the victim after single-handedly destroying the remaining confidence the public had in the once noble FBI. Lastly, they detail the prospect of a new Chernobyl as Ukraine recklessly mortars a nuclear power plant in the newly conquered territory belonging to Russia.


VOTE FOR LAUREN:

https://msstripes.org/2022/lauren-witzke?fbclid=IwAR1-z0frHr7msDl7_-5BTnoyk7J67N05XR7lk7Cne2mW342zym7tFvk-2X0&fs=e&s=cl


Check out These Little Ones here:

https://rumble.com/v1ef59d-live-world-premiere-these-little-ones.html

Follow us on Telegram!


Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall


Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial


Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!


Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews


Call 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.


BUY FOOD TO PREPARE FOR FAMINE: https://HeavensHarvest.com


Willing to sow into everything https://CrossTalkNews.com/ is building?


Support our mission by donating through https://www.GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fo6ix-live-8pm-jared-kushner-narcs-on-trump-irs-bonqueeshas-now-armed-and-dangero.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspresidentfbirussiairswarjared kushnerchernobylukrainedangerousarmedraidnuclear power plantbetrayededward szallmortarslauren witzkefed opnarcscross talk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy