False Witness

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



A False Witness makes up lies about you to try to ruin your reputation. The media does this all the time. Facts have a funny way of destroying lies. Get the facts, and tell the truth, before the truth comes after you.



100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music





Verse

I take full responsibility, for all the stupid things I've done



But not for things I didn't do, that you only think I've done



I heard the lies you speak of me, and I refuse to take this fall



Whatever you think I did, is no evidence at all







Chorus



Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse



Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse



Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine,



Cause a False Witness is a crime



A False Witness is a crime





verse



I take full responsibility for all the stupid things I say



My brain has no filter, things sometimes come out that way



But making up words I didn't say, to try to ruin me



Makes you a freakin' monster, makes you a freakin' bully





Chorus



Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse



Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse



Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine,



Cause a False Witness is a crime



A False Witness is a crime







Bridge



Facts have a funny way of destroying your false testimony



So get some facts, and tell the truth, before I sue your ass, royally





Chorus



Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse



Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse



Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine,



Cause a False Witness is a crime



A False Witness is a crime





A False Witness is a crime



A False Witness is a crime



