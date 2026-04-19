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False Witness
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
A False Witness makes up lies about you to try to ruin your reputation. The media does this all the time. Facts have a funny way of destroying lies. Get the facts, and tell the truth, before the truth comes after you.
100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music
Verse
I take full responsibility, for all the stupid things I've done
But not for things I didn't do, that you only think I've done
I heard the lies you speak of me, and I refuse to take this fall
Whatever you think I did, is no evidence at all
Chorus
Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse
Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse
Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine,
Cause a False Witness is a crime
A False Witness is a crime
verse
I take full responsibility for all the stupid things I say
My brain has no filter, things sometimes come out that way
But making up words I didn't say, to try to ruin me
Makes you a freakin' monster, makes you a freakin' bully
Chorus
Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse
Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse
Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine,
Cause a False Witness is a crime
A False Witness is a crime
Bridge
Facts have a funny way of destroying your false testimony
So get some facts, and tell the truth, before I sue your ass, royally
Chorus
Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse
Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse
Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine,
Cause a False Witness is a crime
A False Witness is a crime
A False Witness is a crime
A False Witness is a crime