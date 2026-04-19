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False Witness - Gail Carson
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False Witness
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

A False Witness makes up lies about you to try to ruin your reputation. The media does this all the time. Facts have a funny way of destroying lies. Get the facts, and tell the truth, before the truth comes after you.

100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music


Verse
I take full responsibility, for all the stupid things I've done

But not for things I didn't do, that you only think I've done

I heard the lies you speak of me, and I refuse to take this fall

Whatever you think I did, is no evidence at all



Chorus

Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse

Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse

Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine, 

Cause a False Witness is a crime

A False Witness is a crime


verse

I take full responsibility for all the stupid things I say

My brain has no filter, things sometimes come out that way

But making up words I didn't say,  to try to ruin me

Makes you a freakin' monster, makes you a freakin' bully


Chorus

Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse

Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse

Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine, 

Cause a False Witness is a crime

A False Witness is a crime



Bridge

Facts have a funny way of destroying your false testimony

So get some facts, and tell the truth, before I sue your ass, royally


Chorus

Gossip is a terrible thing, but Slandering me is worse

Gossip is human nature, But Slandering me is a curse

Get your facts correct, Don't Libel me or mine, 

Cause a False Witness is a crime

A False Witness is a crime


A False Witness is a crime

A False Witness is a crime

Keywords
liesailibelslanderreputationfalse witnessgossip
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy