MONTY PYTHON CALLED OUT THE #TRANSAPOCALYPSE ⚥ AGES AGO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 15 hours ago

**I always wondered where Democrats/Liberals platform came from!! 🤷‍♂️ Now I understand! 🤣😂🤣 #DemocratsAreIdiots 😜


Source: https://truthsocial.com/@riki7s/112198945556184508


Thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/d2muDH3eU2MU27qE8


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/r3gWMRrozUwEmsA29


Always loved Monty Python - they never tried to hide the fact of womens' roles in media being played by men - it never changed

Keywords
life of brianbible storytransapocalypsemonty pythomwomens role in media

