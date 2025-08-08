Washington Post Fact Checker Claims ZERO Liberal Bias in Paper -- HILARIOUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Halperin of 2way interviews fact-checker Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post, who defends the paper, and states that it had zero liberal bias, meanwhile he flounders in explaining how the paper did not cover Biden dementia.
#2way #washingtonpost #factchecking
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️