The Biggest Medical Experiment in World History Is Not Over Yet—More Shots to Come

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https://gnews.org/post/p15l2322c
Dr. Naomi Wolf said we’ve seen internal documents from the CDC showing that they always had planned six injections, so it’s not over yet. From the beginning, they had planned six injections