Gaza: ‘Israeli forces Targeted civilians’ waiting for food aid near Zikim area

‘Israeli forces TARGETED civilians’ waiting for aid near Zikim area — Palestinian Red Crescent

Adds its Saraya Field Hospital received ‘95 injured individuals, including several in critical condition’.

Adding from Iran:

🚨 E3 ‘liable for compensation and reparation to Iran’ – FM Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sent a detailed letter to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres, the Security Council president, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and other UNSC members, arguing that France, Germany and the UK (the E3) no longer have legal standing to trigger JCPOA or UNSC 2231 mechanisms.

📍 Araghchi says the E3 have “relinquished” their status as JCPOA participants by:

🔸 Backing Israel’s “unprovoked and illegal military aggression” against Iran

🔸 Endorsing the US “maximum pressure” policy

🔸 Failing to fulfill economic and financial commitments under the deal

⚠️ The letter states that this conduct renders the E3 “liable for compensation and reparation to Iran” and leaves them with “no legal, moral or political ground” to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism. Araghchi adds that, rather than bringing claims at the Security Council, E3 leaders should face international tribunals for “complicity in war crimes.”