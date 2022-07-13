Are We Headed Toward an Anti-biotic Shortage #shorts

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/it9lqJQjD8I Could an anti-biotic shortage happen in the future? In this video, JC Medical founder Shawn Rowland, discusses the possible cause and probability of an anti-biotic shortage. Shawn explains that there have always been instances where supply chain problems have occurred in the past – even before the pandemic happened. 💊 He also shares that the main cause of these shortages stems from the fact that certain active ingredients in medications may only be produced in ONE OR TWO FACTORIES 🏭 for the ENTIRE WORLD’S SUPPLY🌏. What do you think should be done in order to prevent medication shortages in the future? Let us know in the comments.