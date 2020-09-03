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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 5: Election 2020 - Hilarion & Babalon Working + The Revelation 12 Sign
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146 views • September 03, 2020
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 5: Election 2020 - Hilarion & Babalon Working + The Revelation 12 Sign
This video was originally produced and published in August, 2020. The 2020 Election was certainly one for the record books. Doug perfectly describes what happens as far as the election being contested and held up for many months. On election day itself, Doug did a separate broadcast detailing how it would be Biden who would be declared the winner over Trump. Trump was indeed the "last trump" as mentioned in scripture. Doug also explores "Babalon Working" and its significance with regard to Hillary Clinton and how she could very well - even still - end up with an important role in the Biden/Harris administration. Babalon Working was based on the occult ritual of Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard who summoned a demon (evil spirit) to help the antichrist come to power, beginning in 1947 - the year in which H.R.C. was born. We also take a close look at the Revelation 12 Sign and its importance, in what Doug believes will be the revealing of the biblical antichrist in 2021.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
"Saboteurs" book by Tom Horn - https://www.skywatchtvstore.com
"Is Hillary Clinton The Whore of Babylon?" (feat. Tom Horn from SkyWatch TV) - https://youtu.be/WeLl0f7odcg
"Revelation 12 Great Sign Fulfilled" video clip courtesy of http://www.edmondoasis.tv
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
This video was originally produced and published in August, 2020. The 2020 Election was certainly one for the record books. Doug perfectly describes what happens as far as the election being contested and held up for many months. On election day itself, Doug did a separate broadcast detailing how it would be Biden who would be declared the winner over Trump. Trump was indeed the "last trump" as mentioned in scripture. Doug also explores "Babalon Working" and its significance with regard to Hillary Clinton and how she could very well - even still - end up with an important role in the Biden/Harris administration. Babalon Working was based on the occult ritual of Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard who summoned a demon (evil spirit) to help the antichrist come to power, beginning in 1947 - the year in which H.R.C. was born. We also take a close look at the Revelation 12 Sign and its importance, in what Doug believes will be the revealing of the biblical antichrist in 2021.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
"Saboteurs" book by Tom Horn - https://www.skywatchtvstore.com
"Is Hillary Clinton The Whore of Babylon?" (feat. Tom Horn from SkyWatch TV) - https://youtu.be/WeLl0f7odcg
"Revelation 12 Great Sign Fulfilled" video clip courtesy of http://www.edmondoasis.tv
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
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