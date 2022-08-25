Shortness of the Hour 08/25/2022

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In a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell, the Lord showed her “War Steps”. These are the steps / signposts leading to the fall of America. She saw a world map showing seven countries. Today, Pastor Stan takes a look which of these countries has already been afflicted and which events will follow to the Fall of America.
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