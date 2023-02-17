https://gettr.com/post/p28kfpx4cab

2/15/2023 Miles Guo: When answering the questions related to the New Federal State of China and the Zhengzhou flooding, the language ChatGPT uses is exactly the same as the CCP’s style. It is another strong indicator that the CCP controls ChatGPT

#Microsoft #ChatGPT #NFSC #takedownCCP #ZhengzhouFlooding





2/15/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT在回答有关新中国联邦和郑州水灾的问题上，措辞完全是中共的模式，再次有力地证明了ChatGPT被中共政府完全控制

#微软 #ChatGPT #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #郑州水灾



