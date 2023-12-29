Create New Account
George Galloway, Miko Peled: INTERVIEW Educated to be stupid (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/2m1UjnqA2sk?si=_z6y_7HVWEEga4Ay 29 Dec 2023  #Netanyahu #Gaza #IsraelWhen your entire existence is justified by a lie you have to keep updating it, says author Miko Peled about Israel’s biblical claim to Palestine
Follow MOATS on YouTube #Netanyahu #Gaza #Israel @MikoPeledOfficial

jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

