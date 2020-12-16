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WEDNESDAY - DECEMBER 16, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2570374758
EP 2243-9AM FBI, BARR & DURHAM COVERED UP $18 MIL CLINTON BRIBE FACILITATED BY PATRICK BYRNE
Overstock CEO Dr. Patrick Byrne claimed the FBI approached him to bribe Hillary Clinton in 2016 as part of a covert sting operation on behalf of former President Obama. Byrne recently explained in a interview how the FBI recruited him to help them carry out their sting operation against Clinton. “I bribed Hillary Clinton with $18 million. I facilitated a bribe for Hillary Clinton on January 14th 2016 right here in this town on behalf of the FBI,” Byrne said. https://bit.ly/3gSWMeX
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