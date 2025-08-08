The Vatican's UN Agenda 2030 and preparing yourself

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. His email is [email protected].





Pastor Craig addresses the Vatican’s UN Agenda 2030 and its purpose of control humanity.





As followers of Christ, we need to prepare ourselves for this upcoming Vatican new world order as the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy in Revelation 17:12.





The Vatican is the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18. It will push and for the enforcement of SUNday laws, of public weekly SUNday rest and worship that will give honor to the papacy rather than to God with His 7th day Sabbath that identifies God as the Creator of the heavens, the earth, the sea and all that in them is.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington