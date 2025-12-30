BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Didn’t Think Anybody Could Be That Evil - It's By Design
Didn’t Think Anybody Could Be That Evil - It's By Design - Retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces officer (Green Beret) Anthony Aguilar

Former U.S. soldier Anthony Aguilar spent several months in Gaza during the genocide. He thought he was going to help deliver aid to Palestinians being starved by Israel, but as he tells what he saw was a scheme to force Palestinians out of their land.

Anthony Aguilar is a retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces officer (Green Beret) who served for 25 years, having joined the United States Navy at age 17 before transitioning to the U.S. Army.

His military deployments included missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Jordan, and the Philippines, and he also assisted with disaster relief efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey as a member of the Texas Army National Guard.

After his military career, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as a freelance medical interpreter in New York City emergency rooms and operating rooms.

In 2025, Aguilar became a prominent whistleblower after working as a security contractor for UG Solutions at aid distribution sites operated by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Gaza.

He resigned after approximately two months and publicly alleged severe misconduct, including witnessing contractors firing automatic weapons at civilian crowds, describing the aid sites as "designed as death traps" in violation of the Geneva Conventions, and reporting the killing of a young boy named Amir (later identified as Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamden, nicknamed "Abood") and a woman allegedly killed by a stun grenade fragment.

He also claimed contractors were armed with armor-piercing ammunition and were in Israel on tourist visas, which he argued violated international law.

Aguilar stated his motivation for speaking out stemmed from his military training and commitment to American values, despite claiming he and his family had been threatened.

He testified before Senator Chris Van Hollen and appeared in media interviews, including with the BBC and France 24, where he described the aid operations as intentionally designed to force Palestinian displacement and accused the U.S. of being complicit in what he described as genocide.

He also claimed the GHF was not providing essential items like water, medicine, or baby formula, and that the entire operation was driven by profit, citing a Boston Consulting Group rendering of a future "Gaza Riviera" resort displayed in the GHF control center.

The GHF and UG Solutions denied his allegations, calling them "categorically false" and claiming Aguilar was terminated for misconduct and erratic behavior.

The GHF released affidavits from other contractors who disputed his claims and stated that the boy he identified as Amir was alive and had been relocated outside Gaza with his mother, a claim confirmed by biometric data and video evidence.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the incidents were under review.

In September 2025, Aguilar was forcibly removed from a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing after interrupting proceedings to denounce what he described as U.S. complicity in a genocide in Gaza.

Keywords
whistleblowergazaanthony aguilarghfug solutionsviolation of the geneva conventions
