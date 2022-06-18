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‘I Never Had a Single Unvaccinated Patient with Autism’ — Dr. Ben Tapper on CHD.TV
"So Much Healthier" - Dr. Tapper's and Dr. Thomas' Experience With Unvaccinated Children
Dr. Paul Thomas: How many kids in your unvaccinated population had autism or other chronic conditions?
Dr. Ben Tapper: "I never had a single one have autism that was unvaccinated ... they [moms with both vaccinated and unvaccinated kids] would tell you that unvaccinated kids are healthier. They see it firsthand. They hit their milestones sooner; they're speaking sooner. They're just healthier."
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON #CHDTV
⏯️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/against-the-wind-with-dr-paul-thomas