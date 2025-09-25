Kirk Over-Reach, JOOOS! Romanian Trafficking, Emory Andrew Tates, “Toxic Masculinity”, Freemasons, Ekklesia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-09-23 #219
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #219: 23 September 2025
Topic list:
* Is the Charlie Kirk shooting a miniature scamdemic?
* It is a curse to be unevenly yoked.
* Erika Kirk, Romanian Angels and human trafficking.
* Silas Speaks...but only on JOOOS
* Hindustan Times, I’lljizzya and Rush-ya TODAY
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk, Romanian Angels, child trafficking and Andrew Tate: the angle NO-ONE is talking about.
* Who was Emory Andrew Tate No. 2?
* Erika Kirk forgives her husband’s transjenga assassin!
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk’s very unique education.
* The buffoons of “toxic masculinity”: Donald Trump and Andrew Tate.
* The Tates are millionaires...how?
* Why is Andrew Tate in Romania?
* The Evangelical Protestants of Calvary Chapel Oro Valley are THRILLED to talk to Dame of Malta Erika Lane Frantzve and found out THIS.
* Olivia FRANCES Culpo is accursed.
* The “grieving” MAGA-tard-ette: legit Redneck or hyphenated Luciferian?
* The Altar Boys of Late Night have been FIRED for pissing on our BELOVED CHARLIE (*shhh* they’re back now).
* Is Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk a PICKED Opposition dupe?
* Donald Trump, Melanoma and “P2”
* What do all the hand and arm signaling of the “Charlie Kirk assassination” tell us?
* Alfred P. Murrah: FREEMASON
* “Abbé Larudan” blamed Freemasonry on CROMWELL.
* Shawn Ryan (Palmisano) and Nathan Apffel: cleaning up “the church”?
* The “Jesuitical precision” of ChiCom submachine guns?
* “Red Mike” Edson’s Freemasonic “Medal of Honor”.
