Kirk Over-Reach, JOOOS! Romanian Trafficking, Emory Andrew Tates, “Toxic Masculinity”, Freemasons, Ekklesia
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
20 views • 22 hours ago

SR 2025-09-23 #219

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #219: 23 September 2025

 

Topic list:
* Is the Charlie Kirk shooting a miniature scamdemic?
* It is a curse to be unevenly yoked.
* Erika Kirk, Romanian Angels and human trafficking.
* Silas Speaks...but only on JOOOS
* Hindustan Times, I’lljizzya and Rush-ya TODAY
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk, Romanian Angels, child trafficking and Andrew Tate: the angle NO-ONE is talking about.
* Who was Emory Andrew Tate No. 2?
* Erika Kirk forgives her husband’s transjenga assassin!
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk’s very unique education.
* The buffoons of “toxic masculinity”: Donald Trump and Andrew Tate.
* The Tates are millionaires...how?
* Why is Andrew Tate in Romania?
* The Evangelical Protestants of Calvary Chapel Oro Valley are THRILLED to talk to Dame of Malta Erika Lane Frantzve and found out THIS.
* Olivia FRANCES Culpo is accursed.
* The “grieving” MAGA-tard-ette: legit Redneck or hyphenated Luciferian?
* The Altar Boys of Late Night have been FIRED for pissing on our BELOVED CHARLIE (*shhh* they’re back now).
* Is Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk a PICKED Opposition dupe?
* Donald Trump, Melanoma and “P2”
* What do all the hand and arm signaling of the “Charlie Kirk assassination” tell us?
* Alfred P. Murrah: FREEMASON
* “Abbé Larudan” blamed Freemasonry on CROMWELL.
* Shawn Ryan (Palmisano) and Nathan Apffel: cleaning up “the church”?
* The “Jesuitical precision” of ChiCom submachine guns?
* “Red Mike” Edson’s Freemasonic “Medal of Honor”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagjewsjesuitscharlie kirkfreemasons
