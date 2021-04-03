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Human Guinea Pigs = Crime Against Humanity
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90 views • April 03, 2021
This is an edit a video titled "Dr. Steve Hotze: COVID-19 "vaccine" is NOT a vaccine, but a dangerous experimental gene therapy." It cuts out a few minutes from the original video but covers the main issues reasonably well. It comes from a channel called LoveCoffeeHour (full video 17.52)
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