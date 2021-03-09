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Covid Deaths only account to 6 percent of the total death toll
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210 views • March 09, 2021
Hi in today’s video I expose the truth about the official death figures of the covid 19 virus. (This is the link to the original video https://www.brighteon.com/70ee2a3a-7824-486b-9ca2-cf6178987820
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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