ANZAC in Whittlesea 2023

Whittlesea is a township just north of Melbourne. The town's community comes together each year in a powerful way each ANZAC Day to remember the fallen military personal from all the wars Australia has been involved in. This video aims to show the amazing inclusiveness of the organisers of the march. The strict ANZAC tradition of past generations has softened to include the young and they in turn pay respect to the tragic sacrifice. Well done to Whittlesea RSL for evolving with the times.