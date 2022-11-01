Create New Account
Thought Police
[Bidan]’s Ministry Of Truth

* Big Tech and administration’s plan to censor America.

* Wicked Tw_tter executive Vijaya Gadde thrilled to spy on Americans.

* Documents show F_c_book and Tw_tter working with FBI, DHS to monitor ‘disinformation’; crack down on ‘toxic narratives’.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314741969112

