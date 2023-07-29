Understanding Marriage - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.98 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





July 20, 2023





Do you know that the Church teaches there are the three objectives of marriage? In this episode, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains exactly how and why God defined marriage as He did. Then, William J. Byrne, Bishop of Springfield, MA, shares the importance of love and marriage.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 98: Understanding Marriage





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heZTG6GZfbM