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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: The photo taken in my apartment at the Enji Garden witnessed my infiltration into the core of the CCP’s intelligence agencies back in the day. All three of my apartments at the Enji Garden were confiscated by the CCP’s Ministry of State Security in the name of secret state assets