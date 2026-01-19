BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
ALL THE PROMISES OF YAHWEH ARE YES IN CHRIST, AND IN HIM AMEN, 2 Corinthians 1:11-24, 20260114
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

2 Corinthians 1:11-24:

11 Ye also helping together by prayer for us, that for the gift bestowed upon us by the means of many persons thanks may be given by many on our behalf.

12 For our rejoicing is this, the testimony of our conscience, that in simplicity and godly sincerity, not with fleshly wisdom, but by the grace of God, we have had our conversation in the world, and more abundantly to you-ward.

13 For we write none other things unto you, that what ye read or acknowledge; and I trust ye shall acknowledge even to the end;

14 As also ye have acknowledged us in part, that we are your rejoicing, even as ye also are ours in the day of the Lord Jesus.

15 And in this confidence, I was minded to come unto you before, that ye might have a second benefit;

16 And to pass by you into Macedonia, and to come again out of Macedonia unto you, and of you to be brought on my way toward Judaea.

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

trustgodgracetestimonyworldwisdomwordspiritpreachhelpsealprayconsciencepersonpromisepurposenaygiftfleshanointthanksamenrejoicinglord jesusyea
