BREAKING UKRAINIAN EX-PRESIDENT PETRO POROSHENKO ARRESTED FOR TREASON

Petro Poroshenko has just re-entered the country (Ukraine) after leaving. He was President from 2014 to 2019. He was involved in a coal sales corruption scandal and asked to come home for a court case. Instead, he has been arrested for treason and his passport taken on arrival.Live story.I dont know too much about Ukrainian politics beyond the Uranium, but I will find out.Taken and translated from Russian live feeds...developing.Share my videos on all platforms, not just our hugboxes...make new accounts on their platforms and expect to be deleted.Just get it out there, we need to break through the echo chamber...we are preaching to the converted!Support here, cheers (I want to get on the road for IRL journalism...asking the creators and masons what they are doing live on stream...its a bike fund...I havent failed any of you yet!):