Laura Baker: Healing Soul Wounds, Demons Exposed, the power of Jesus

Laura Baker delves into the presence of angels, not merely as comforting figures but as spiritual mobilizers, especially relevant amidst current confusion and fracturing identities. It stresses that one cannot attain spiritual power without authority, nor angels without proper alignment, highlighting the necessity of discernment in an era of heightened spiritual curiosity. The discussion also touches on the concept of spiritual warfare and the reality of demonic influences.





Takeaways:





Laura Baker emphasizes the importance of seeking truth through personal revelation.

The Holy Spirit plays a crucial role in guiding believers to truth.

Demonic influences can reside in the wounds of the soul and need to be addressed through deliverance.

Healing the soul is essential for spiritual growth and freedom.

Renunciation of past sins is necessary to break free from spiritual bondage.

Agreement and consent are powerful tools that can either empower or enslave individuals spiritually.

Modern Christianity is often influenced by propaganda and misinformation.

The Noahide laws pose a significant threat to Christians in the future.

Personal relationship with Jesus is vital for spiritual empowerment.

The church needs to teach about the baptism of the Holy Spirit.





Guest Socials — Laura Baker

Website: https://cleansingthebloodline.com

Books (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Laura+Baker+Cleansing+the+Bloodline

Telegram: https://t.me/cleansingthebloodline







