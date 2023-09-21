“Mass Formation – The most important thing: To speak up sincerely!“ | www.kla.tv/27038

"Stay human in a world that is slowly dehumanizing. Just fulfill the duty to express yourself as sincerely as possible, that's the most important thing." Mattias Desmet, professor of clinical psychology, on how to escape society's Massformation.



👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27038





The following might also be of interest for you:

TRUST & FREEDOM European Citizens’ Initiative is on the starting blocks www.kla.tv/26524





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Massformation als Massenpsychose

https://www.provegan.info/de/infothek/menschenrechte/mass-formation-als-massenpsychose-bei-ernaehrung-und-corona/



