“Mass Formation – The most important thing: To speak up sincerely!“ | www.kla.tv/27038

"Mass Formation – The most important thing: To speak up sincerely!"
Kla.TV - English
"Stay human in a world that is slowly dehumanizing. Just fulfill the duty to express yourself as sincerely as possible, that's the most important thing." Mattias Desmet, professor of clinical psychology, on how to escape society's Massformation.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27038


TRUST & FREEDOM European Citizens’ Initiative is on the starting blocks www.kla.tv/26524


Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

Massformation als Massenpsychose

https://www.provegan.info/de/infothek/menschenrechte/mass-formation-als-massenpsychose-bei-ernaehrung-und-corona/


survivalhumanideologycoronavirusmattias desmetmass formation

