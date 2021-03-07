James Clapper or Ryan Dark White, Lin Wood Interrogation 5, DEA Mob Connections, Opioid Deals, Selling Intel to Foreigns, Roberts

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Who is this that Lin Wood has given to us, Clapper or White. That name is fictitious, but the facts are heartbreaking, in that we have lived under this for so many years, with our eyes wide shut, asleep to the obvious. The question is can we ever come back from how serious and deep things are? I believe we can, but it is going to take all of us to do our part, no matter how small. Have at it PLEASE!
Link To Lin Wood Transcript
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fk1qlm0ja2syywm/FULL%20Transcript%20of%20Whistleblower%20Interview.pdf?dl=0