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FRIDAY - JULY 24, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links
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EP 2035-6PM: CHICAGO MAYOR "BEETLEJUICE" ACCEPTS FEDERAL HELP - FEDS PRE-POSITIONED IN
SEATTLE
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted President Donald Trump’s offer of federal law enforcement officials to help fight crime in Chicago — but says they must not patrol protests, as federal officials are doing in Portland, Oregon. President Trump and Mayor Lightfoot spoke Wednesday evening, after the administration announced that it would surge federal law enforcement agents to Chicago and other cities suffering from a wave of violent crime in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. The protests have prompted police to scale back patrols — in some cases at the behest of politicians. CHICAGO’s MAYOR “BEETLEJUICE” ACCEPTS FEDERAL HELP AS FEDS PRE-POSITIONED IN SEATTLE – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/tmBb30r0x99
GUEST: Joe Dan Gorman calls himself a renaissance hillbilly - He is the Founder & Host of Intellectual Frog legs, Which happens to be the BEST conservative satire show....ever. It's Pro Trump Snark wrapped in Classic American Rock & Roll.
Blocked by YouTube---so you know it's good! https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
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