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Republicans Must Be Tough With Democrats; No More Easy Treatment
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20 views • May 06, 2022
Republicans Must Demand Biden Submit to Mental Competency Test. Biden Should be Impeached for Involvement with Hunter's Corrupt Deals!
If GOP Wins in November, First Duty Should be Impeachment of Biden.
Both Harris and Biden Should be Impeached for Allowing Open Borders.
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
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Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
www.crouere.net
If GOP Wins in November, First Duty Should be Impeachment of Biden.
Both Harris and Biden Should be Impeached for Allowing Open Borders.
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
www.crouere.net
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