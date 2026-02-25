BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
STATE OF THE CHURCH | 2-25-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
25 views • 1 day ago

Show #2608


Show Notes:


Percentage of Americans that are Christian: https://www.google.com/search?q=what+percentage+of+americans+are+christian&sxsrf=ANbL-n6OrbgYVlU3SZMYa2Lb6l1riRa69w%3A1772021481517

Psalm 78: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2078&version=KJV

Ukrainian releases kickback numbers: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1235296482036291

Kash Patel's book: https://asenseofplacemagazine.com/government-gangsters-the-deep-state-the-truth-and-the-battle-for-our-democracy/

Kash Patel picks 60 names: https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/government-gangsters-trumps-fbi-director-pick-kash-patels-60-name-list-of-deep-state-enemies/

Rashida Tlaib wears F* ICE pin: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1384037170434899

Never forget what they did: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1282163373971063

Craig's link: https://www.hughsnews.com/newsletter-posts/the-palmyra-arch-in-front-of-the-us-capitol-by-michael-snyder

How many Christian denominations? https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+denominations+of+christianity+are+there&sxsrf=ANbL-n6cc8Wsyw7a44mxF4v9qtr2ijjHBw%3A1772022649184

2 Thessalonians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20thess%202&version=KJV

'Delusion': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/delusion

Richest Senators: https://www.businessinsider.com/these-senators-worth-more-than-50-million-2025-10#sen-jim-justice-of-west-virginia-1

Craig's second link: https://awakenthedawn.com/cometothetable/


How many Christian churches? https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+christian+churches+in+america&sxsrf=ANbL-n7idi_wryI5mlij5kMfvmEHe27QTQ%3A1772023642704



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

