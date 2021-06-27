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LA QUINTA COLUMNA: 'IT'S BEEN CONFIRMED THAT VACCINATION VIALS CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE, NOW WE NEED TO WARN AND SAVE PEOPLE FROM THIS GENOCIDE' [GRAPHENEGATE / MAGNETGATE]
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230 views • June 27, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/saving-lives-is-a-must.html
In an exclusive for Uruguay, La Quinta Columna has emphasized on the program Voces en la Noche on Canal 77, more strongly than ever, that what motivates them to carry out their research is the duty they have as human beings: to help others if they can. They are not looking for money or fame, just to save lives.
In an exclusive for Uruguay, La Quinta Columna has emphasized on the program Voces en la Noche on Canal 77, more strongly than ever, that what motivates them to carry out their research is the duty they have as human beings: to help others if they can. They are not looking for money or fame, just to save lives.
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