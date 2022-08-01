0731-2022—How Can Plasma Energy Solution Help You Have A Healthy Wallet?

Lynn discusses why she has made changes regarding online payments—is that a dumb idea? How can you help small businesses in your name that have a large ‘bite out of sales’ every month? In a recent interview Catherine Austin Fitts said “we all have a parasite and we need to detox. We can get the parasite out of our wallets, our minds and our bodies. Start using cash.” When Ireland banks told their customers they were going digital, many, many people closed their accounts. The banks had to ‘walk that idea back.’https://usawatchdog.com/financial-system-lawless-criminal-control-syndicate-catherine-austin-fitts/

Catherine Austin Fitts: Small business is at the heart of democracy, freedom and family wealth. What it democracy and a healthy economy requires are happy, healthy, successful families that starts with good health.





When you purchase any of our plasma energy solution combinations, you can use it from now on! Once you have set your plasma energy water up, you can share some of it with family and friends. Look into some of our special on the

Plasma Energy Station for August, 2022. Don’t forget the

shungite pendants to help stay in balance in the electronic soup we live in!

Find out about some great savings for July, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com

Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.



