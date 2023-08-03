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Peter Brimelow On Trump Indictment: America In The Midst Of A Communist Coup
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110 views • August 03, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 2, 2023


It was obvious from the moment that Donald Trump clinched 270 electoral votes in 2016 that the regime would find any excuse it possibly could to get Trump out of office and into a prison cell.

VDARE founder Peter Brimelow joins Stew to share his thoughts on the latest Trump indictment.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jack Smith’s office charged Donald Trump with four criminal counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The charges are “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to Obstruct an official proceeding,” “Obstruction of and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding,” and most incredibly, one count of “Conspiracy against rights.”

The charge of “Conspiracy Against Rights” was created by a bill called the Ku Klux Klan Act.

The purpose of that act was to punish violent terrorists, like Klansman who assaulted or murdered newly-freed slaves to keep them from voting.

Earlier this year, the regime repurposed it to say they could use the law to prosecute anybody who makes speech the regime disagrees with, on the grounds that “misinformation” is a way of “conspiring” against the right to vote.

This is a calculated political play to take out a person the regime views as its number one enemy.

It’s also an escalation in the Empire of Lies' war against the American people, from a regular war to total war.

This regime has decided that Donald Trump will never be president again, period, and that anything goes to keep him down, ideally with Trump and his supporters in jail.

The crisis that the regime is stoking cannot be ended with a simple armistice.

One side is going to have to defeat the other.

If we are going to defeat them, we need to utterly uproot the entrenched power elite in Washington.

That means cleaning out entire departments where the rot has gone too far.

America is an occupied country with leaders who disdain the American people.

A majority of Democrat voters abandoned classical liberalism during the Obama administration.

They have become totalitarians.

Republicans control a majority of state legislatures and Governorships but they are not using the power they have.

Republican states should pass laws that ban banks from discriminating based on a person’s political views.

Republicans in Congress are refusing to impeach Joe Biden for his crimes.

We have a two tiered justice system where the Left gets away with the crimes they accuse their political opponents of committing.

It’s time for mass protests and demonstrations across the country.

Americans must understand the police will not protect us and the FEDS will implement false flag operations.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v346pdh-peter-brimelow-on-trump-indictment-america-in-the-midst-of-a-communist-coup.html

Keywords
trumppresidentamericajoe bidencoupelitescommunistindictedmisinformationtotalitarianismstew petersempire of liespeter brimelowjack smithoverturn 2020 electionconspiracy to defraud the united statesconspiracy to obstruct an official proceedingobstruction of an official proceedingconspiracy against rightsku klux klan actspeech the regime disagrees withright to voterotten departmentsrefusing to impeachtwo tiered justice system
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