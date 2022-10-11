Elon Musk slammed after Ukraine loses Starlink signal

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RT
October 11, 2022
Ukraine's armed forces have complained about losing the signal distributed by Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system with Western media calling it 'catastrophic'. The connection problem began after the world's richest man suggested a way to end the Ukraine conflict, causing a rapid backlash
Details: https://on.rt.com/c3dp
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