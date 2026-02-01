Fremont High School Faculty, Staff, and Community Leaders Failed Their Students in the Anti-ICE Protest: Potential Crimes Committed by Adult Facilitators

A January 2026 incident at a Nebraska high school during an off-campus protest resulted in a student being struck by a vehicle. The event has raised questions about adult supervision, school policies, community influences, and responsibility for student safety during demonstrations. Ongoing investigation continues with no charges filed to date.

View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/fremont-high-school-faculty-staff

#FremontHighSchool #ICENebraska #StudentSafety #ICEProtest #FremontNews