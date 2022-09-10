A 17 year old girl was found on the Queens Sandringham Estate in Norfolk dead in 2012. Police found insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone for her death. Where is justice for Alisa? Join Occupy The Getty now to make the difference. @Occupy The Getty

27th January 2024, at 12-00pm Parliament Square our 3rd Outreach march for our children, against the sexaulisation of our children in the education system, against the satanic ritual abuse of innocent children the rape harm torture and murder of children, also against the Getty Center in Los Angeles, the UK Crown Bunker where Satanicemos Rituals take place. We will be protesting outside No10 Downing Street, Buckingham Palace and Brixton march. Please come and join us

The bunker under the Getty acts as a “Noah's Ark” for western civilization Artifacts.

The Getty bunker is a Templar fortress, and is the real seat of the Crown.

The Getty bunker provides industrial scale services to pedophiles that include providing victims to consume, and disposal of corpses.

The Getty bunker is the most important of all the deep underground bases, and it is also the the one location that we can use to bring down the entire enemy control of the world by exposing just this one location.

We need everyone in the world to help us, so that we may all be free from this evil.

#Occupy The Getty



www.stevendkelley.com

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

The Getty Center Museum has at least six basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus.

It cost over $12 billion to build, the actual cost will never be known.

The bunker is one mile deep well below the basement, with six major levels, and several sub levels as large as a city each.

This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and San Bernadino counties.

It connects via high speed tube train to Santa Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc...

Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like Mouseketeers.

EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken.

The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place, they make even a Satanist squeamish.

UCLA, USC, FBI, city hall, music center, Disneyland, etc, etc, all connected by tunnels with trams and elevators. Club 33 in Disneyland, the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Almost every old building has tunnels that eventually connect.

These tunnels can be very old, or made recently. Playboy mansion, Lookout mtn, (Jared Leto's house) Brad Pitt's house, and on, and on... the Skirball Center in LA.. how hard is this to prove, they can't hide all the entrances.

Only the Government has the power to do that!! Get the picture yet? IT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS.