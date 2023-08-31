EPOCH TV | World Leaders Brace for Return of Trump

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

World Leaders Brace for Return of Trump





A shift is taking place behind the scenes regarding former President Donald Trump. On the surface, we see his mug shot. We see him getting indicted. Republicans are debating over whether he was right to challenge the 2020 elections. The corporate media has sidelined him. But behind it all, governments around the world are preparing for the possibility that he could win. They’re readying themselves for a possible return of President Trump.





In other news, there have been some pretty serious shifts within the parties of both the Republicans and the Democrats. Many Bush-era Republicans have been labeled RINOs. Trump supporters are the MAGA party. We’ve seen the rise of the Freedom Caucus. For Democrats, there’s The Squad. There are socialists, environmentalists, grassroots activists, and an increasingly sidelined group of moderates who believe the party is leaving them behind. As this takes place, we now see the rise of the No Labels Party, and the real possibility that a third party, or even an independent candidate, could shake up the 2024 elections. Here to speak with us about this is Roger Simon. He’s an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and editor-at-large at The Epoch Times.





Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was allegedly using several fake names in some of his communications. These include Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware. It’s unclear whether he used others as well. This has Republicans interested, given their investigations into possible foreign deals tied to his son, Hunter Biden. The National Archives has confirmed it is holding more than 5,000 emails and other records containing these names from when Biden was vice president. And Republicans are trying to gain access to these. Here to speak with us is Jeff Carlson, host of EpochTV’s “Truth Over News.”





