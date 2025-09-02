21. AZK – Dr. Michael Brunner: Human Dignity is the Measure of Law - Everything Else is Injustice!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jurist Dr Michael Brunner, brilliantly shows how executive state organs often transgress against valid Human Rights. Most people are unaware that this practice ignores the right to Human Dignity and turns valid law into injustice. He explains this „Breach of Law“ via examples from Covid times. Who could even imagine that practised injustice exists in the first place, and our dignitiy and personal rights are being violated? In order to counter this dangerous lack of knowledge, Dr. Brunner presented his six theses of Law - easily understandable for any layman - and he shows ways out of this widely unknown dilemma. Fascinating!