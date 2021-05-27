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I AM - THE WAY - The Truth & The Life - Final Presentation - Walk By The Spirt & Not By The Flesh
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0 view • May 27, 2021
I have done the best that I can to show you using only the Word of the LORD, the Sword of the Spirit, that ONE thing which the LORD had me seek after from the very first moment of my conversion. I suffered persecution amongst my own brothers and sisters for even speaking on such things, only because someone told you otherwise. I pray for all my brothers and sisters who KNOW the Truth but have been misguided through misunderstandings, that this message will bring you hope.
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Music provided by Music For YouTube videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
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