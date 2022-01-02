We Are Winning The War!

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If you’re looking for pure escapism over the holidays, you might like to try Vernon Coleman’s 15 book series about a young, country doctor in England. The first book in the series is The Young Country Doctor Book 1: Bilbury Chronicles. It’s available as a paperback, an eBook and an audio book. It contains nothing whatsoever about covid.