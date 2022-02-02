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Heather Shouse: Host of Shouse in the House
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11 views • February 02, 2022
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Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
On this episode of The Resistance Library, Sam Jacobs discusses modern day society with Heather Shouse. Heather Shouse is a blogger and the host of Shouse in the House Podcast. We had her on to discuss the challenges of raising boys in a society which demonizes them. where all the men worthy of monuments are and what Ayn Rand would say about the COVID security state, as well as why Sam needs to read Atlas Shrugged.
Heather Shouse’s Links:
- Website: https://www.shouseinthehouse.com/
- Podcast: https://www.shouseinthehouse.com/podcast
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shouse34
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
On this episode of The Resistance Library, Sam Jacobs discusses modern day society with Heather Shouse. Heather Shouse is a blogger and the host of Shouse in the House Podcast. We had her on to discuss the challenges of raising boys in a society which demonizes them. where all the men worthy of monuments are and what Ayn Rand would say about the COVID security state, as well as why Sam needs to read Atlas Shrugged.
Heather Shouse’s Links:
- Website: https://www.shouseinthehouse.com/
- Podcast: https://www.shouseinthehouse.com/podcast
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shouse34
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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